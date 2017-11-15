Candidate recommended for Canfield city manager

CANFIELD

City council on Wednesday recommended entering into negotiations with a candidate for the city manager’s job.

Wade Calhoun, formerly of Ellsworth, was recommended by a search committee that was tasked with finding a viable candidate for city manager. Calhoun currently resides in Texas.

Council will enter negotiations with Calhoun to establish a salary for the position, and he will undergo background checks before becoming eligible for hiring.



Current city Manager Joe Warino’s work contract expires at the end of November, and city council motioned to extend that contract by 60 days if necessary.