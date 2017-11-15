Area Goodwill stores helping teachers for the holidays

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries will show their appreciation for area teachers this holiday season.

Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 24, any teacher who visits one of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries’ stores and presents their teacher ID or pay stub can choose up to 30 free books for their classroom or students.

The promotion runs through Dec. 31. Participating Goodwill stores are in Austintown, Boardman, Calcutta, Hermitage, Pa., New Castle, Pa., Liberty, Salem and Warren.