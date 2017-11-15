America Makes has its largest-ever gathering

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2017 America Makes Members Meeting & Exchange is the largest gathering of members since the inception of America Makes in 2012.

This year the event, which lasts through today, brought in non-members of America Makes for them to see what the program is about and to network with its members.

America Makes is the first additive manufacturing hub created by former President Barack Obama’s administration. It is managed and operated by the National Center for Defense, Manufacturing and Machining.

It is a collaborative partner in additive manufacturing and 3-D printing technology research, discovery, creation and innovation. America Makes works as a public-private partnership with member organizations from industry, academia, government and non-government agencies. Every year, America Makes brings its members together to talk about the program and to network. This year, there are more than 250 people from all over the U.S. and some from outside of the country here for the event taking place at Stambaugh Auditorium.

“One of the big parts is really inviting the members for face-to-face interaction,” said Scott Deutsch, brand and communications manager for America Makes.

On Wednesday, America Makes awarded Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation at the American National Standards Institute and Jim Williams, president of All Points Additive, each with the Distinguished Collaborator award.