3 selected for 2017 Leadership Now fellowship

WARREN — Three area social-change leaders, chosen through a statewide competitive application process and conducted by the Rockwood Leadership Institute and the Ohio Transformation Fund, are selected for the 2017 Leadership Now: Ohio Fellows cohort.
They are Deaudra Edgerson, family advocate with Head Start and vice president of Emerging Leaders Alumni Association of the Raymond J. Wean Foundation; Sarah Braun, network action team manager, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership; and Hannah Ferguson, independent contractor.
Leadership Now: Ohio Fellows cohort, with funding support from local and national foundations, including the Wean and Ford foundations, is an eight-month fellowship that provides 24 Ohioans with skills designed to build civic capacity and drive a vision of systematic change in Ohio.
Programming includes workshops focused on effective communication, relationship management, network mapping and individual coaching equipping participants to build community networks to drive statewide strategy.
