YSU womens basketball drops home opener

Youngstown State dropped its home opener to Kent State in the Beeghley Center, 55-44.

The Penguins held a two-point lead at halftime, but after Indiya Benjamin scored five quick points for the Penguins, they were outscored 20-7 the rest of the third quarter. The team couldn't rally in the fourth.

Benjamin and Lordstown native Sarah Cash led the Penguins with 12 and 10 points respectively. Freshman Anne Secrest was the top rebounder with five rebounds to go with six points.

McKenna Stephens led Kent State —coached by Canfield's Todd Starsky— with 16 points.