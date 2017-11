YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after finding 39 shell casings from four different weapons early today on the South Side.

Reports said officers were called about 2 a.m. to East Florida and Erie avenues because of gunfire sensors that recorded about 45 shots in the street.

Police found 29 casings from a .223-caliber assault rifle; seven 9mm gun; .380-caliber gun; and a .45-caliber gun.