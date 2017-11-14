JOBS
West Branch students showcase technology research Wednesday


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

BELOIT — The English 10 classes at West Branch High School will showcase their research at the first Technology Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the high-school cafeteria, 14277 S. Main St.

About 37 sophomores have spent a month researching and writing a paper based on their research. They have also built websites to showcase their findings, and they created visual boards for interactive booths to share their journey with the community.

Some of the chosen topics include Robotics & the Mars Mission, Virtual Reality, Technology Advancement in the Medical Field, Driverless Cars, 3-D Printing, and the iPhone X and Smartphone Technology.

