Warren police charge Youngstown man with assault


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

WARREN — Terry A. Gray, 32, of Detroit Avenue, Youngstown is charged with felonious assault, accused of stabbing a woman in an apartment on Vernon Avenue Northwest.

Police were called to the apartment by a woman who said a woman was yelling for help at 12:46 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, a woman, 47, showed them a blood-soaked towel around her hand, saying a man stabbed her.

She said the man who did it was still in the apartment.

An ambulance took the woman to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment, and Gray came down from the apartment and was taken into custody.

Police found blood in various places throughout the apartment. Two knives were taken as evidence.

