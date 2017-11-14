JOBS
Warren man charged with 22 rapes of 3 women


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, is now being held on $1 million bond on Trumbull County charges and $500,000 bond in Mahoning County for crimes authorities say he committed over four days last month, including 22 rapes against three females while holding a gun.

Stella has been locked up in the Mahoning County Justice Center since Oct. 8 except for a few hours Tuesday morning, when he was taken to Warren for arraignment on Trumbull County charges and pleaded not guilty. He was arrested Oct. 8 by Youngstown police.

Stella’s 40 charges in the two counties could produce a prison sentence of about 400 years if he were convicted of everything.

Read more about his case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

