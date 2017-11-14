Turnovers plague YSU, Kent State women

The Youngstown State womens basketball team maintains a 20-18 lead against Kent State at halftime despite struggling with turnovers.

The Penguins held the Golden Flashes to just two points in the first quarter of their home opener, but 15 first-half turnovers let the Flashes back in the game.

Kent State went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 17-17, but McKenah Peters made a three to put YSU back in the lead. Indiya Benjamin and Anne Secrest each have five points to lead the Penguins.

McKenna Stephens each has seven points to lead the Flashes. Kent State turned the ball over the ball 12 times.