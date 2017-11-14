JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Turnovers plague YSU, Kent State women


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 6:06 p.m.

The Youngstown State womens basketball team maintains a 20-18 lead against Kent State at halftime despite struggling with turnovers.

The Penguins held the Golden Flashes to just two points in the first quarter of their home opener, but 15 first-half turnovers let the Flashes back in the game.

Kent State went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 17-17, but McKenah Peters made a three to put YSU back in the lead. Indiya Benjamin and Anne Secrest each have five points to lead the Penguins.

McKenna Stephens each has seven points to lead the Flashes. Kent State turned the ball over the ball 12 times.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes