Treasury chief Mnuchin takes pitch for GOP tax plan to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is headed to Ohio to continue pushing the Republican tax overhaul plan ahead of a critical vote.

Mnuchin is scheduled to discuss the plan Tuesday at the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants’ annual public affairs luncheon in Columbus.

The House and Senate bills have been promoted as needed relief for the middle class. They would deeply cut corporate taxes, double the standard deduction used by most Americans, and limit or repeal the federal deduction for state and local property, income and sales taxes.

In New Jersey Monday, Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump promised the legislation moving through Congress would simplify the tax code and ease burdens on taxpayers.

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with House Republicans ahead of an expected vote on the bill.