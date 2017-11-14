Second person charged with shootout Saturday at South Side bar

YOUNGSTOWN — A second person has been charged with a shootout early Saturday that left two people wounded at the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Michael Campbell, 53, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail today on charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Campbell was wounded in the shootout as was Terrance McKinney, 33, of North Bon Air Avenue, who is also charged. Reports said McKinney could be seen on video arguing with a person in the bar, then pulling a gun and firing.

McKinney has yet to be booked into the jail because he is still being treated for his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.