Most Cleveland police have done new use-of-force training


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland says nearly 90 percent of its police officers have gone through new use-of-force training required under its court-monitored reform agreement with the Justice Department.

Cleveland.com reports a court filing indicates the city is on track to have nearly all active officers done with the training by January, when it starts implementing new policies on using force. That’s part of an agreement reached after the Justice Department found Cleveland officers too often used excessive force.

The training initially was supposed to be finished by June 2016 but was delayed as policies were drafted and then reviewed by a judge.

The city says about 150 eligible officers haven’t been trained, in some cases because they were on medical leave or restricted duty. More trainings are being offered this month and December.

