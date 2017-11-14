MCCTC has 'Jaws of Life' training Thursday

CANFIELD — Senior students in the Public Safety Program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center are not spending their Thursday in the classroom – they are learning how to use the Jaws of Life to remove victims from a vehicle accident.

Students will get to experience cutting a door off a vehicle, removing the roof and displacing a dashboard. The extrication training will take place between 9 and 11 a.m. behind the school building, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, at the burn site.

Jeswald’s Towing in Youngstown donated the vehicles for the training.