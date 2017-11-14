JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 9:44 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as technology companies, banks and retailers sink.

TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 4.5 percent early Tuesday after reporting revenue and earnings that missed analysts’ estimates.

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a solid quarter but was down 5.9 percent after saying its earnings per share could drop as much as 20 percent next year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,574.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,367. The Nasdaq composite index fell 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,729.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes