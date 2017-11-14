Man pleads guilty to rape of young girls

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to various charges related to three incidents in which he had sex with young girls.

Arnold Perry, 33, of West Hylda Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery.

Two of the girls and one was 12 at the time of the incidents, which occurred between November 2016 and May 2015, according to the indictment.

Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 11. Prosecutors will recommend 25 years in prison.