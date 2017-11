Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BENNER, SHAYNE CECIL 02/02/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

BERENICS, GARY 01/20/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

BUTTS, JEFFERY L JR 12/14/1972 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

CAMPANA, JAMES J 08/22/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

DRUMMOND, DOMINIC ALBERT 03/15/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Disorderly Conduct

KLEIN, NOLAN GARWOOD 01/21/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ASHLEY, KEEISHA LASHONTA 03/02/1983 11/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BANKS, TIMOTHY DANIEL 06/08/1994 08/28/2017

BROWN, DERRICK L 08/07/1980 11/13/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BRYANT, ANGELICA M 12/22/1987 04/24/2017

BUNN, JERMAINE C JR 10/22/1996 08/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BUXTON, CORY MICHAEL 06/15/1984 09/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DAVIDUK, JONATHON 11/29/1996 06/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DEPAUL, DOMINIC ANOTHONY 04/24/1998 09/25/2017 TIME SERVED

HENDRIX, WILLIE A 02/20/1979 04/03/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY