Lawsuit seeks to stop work on gas pipeline in Ohio, Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Environmental groups are taking another shot at trying to stop construction of a natural gas pipeline that will run across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

The Sierra Club and others are behind a lawsuit filed Monday challenging a federal commission’s decision to allow construction of the NEXUS pipeline, which recently began.

The 255-mile-long pipeline is one of several being built or in the planning stages to carry gas from shale fields in Appalachia.

Plans for the pipelines have generated intense opposition from residents worried about property rights, safety and damage to the environment.

The lawsuit filed this week is seeking an immediate stop to construction on the NEXUS pipeline while there is a new review of whether the pipeline is needed.