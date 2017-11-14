JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Keion Stella jailed on $1.5M bond for rapes in both Trumbull, Mahoning counties


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 12:21 p.m.

WARREN — Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, is now jailed on $1.5 million bond in both Trumbull and Mahoning counties on numerous criminal charges, including rape in both counties.

Stella was arraigned this morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on 27 felony charges, including rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and aggravated burglary against two females, one of them a juvenile. His bond was set at $1 million.

Bond of $500,000 was set in Mahoning County, where he faces three counts of kidnapping and one count of rape.

His Trumbull County case involves 12 rape counts, six of kidnapping, six of felonious assault and three of aggravated burglary involving offenses alleged to have occurred Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

His Mahoning County offenses are alleged to have taken place Oct. 8.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes