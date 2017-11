Youngstown State beat up Division III side Franciscan, 134-46, Tuesday night to give head coach Jerrod Calhoun his first win as the Penguins head coach.

The Penguins record evens out at 1-1.

Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 28 points. Tyree Robinson scored 16 and so did Garrett Covington to round out the top three scorers.