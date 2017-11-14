Hubbard man faces charges after passing out and causing accident

GIRARD — Police said a Hubbard man faces drug charges after he passed out and caused an accident on Churchill Road on Saturday, according to a police report.

Jonathon Smith, 32, was driving a white van when he passed out and struck a car in front of him, police said.

The report said the man came to when an officer knocked on his door, and when he stepped out of the car, an orange hypodermic syringe cap fell out.

Officers found the burnt bottom of an aluminum can and a small folded piece of paper with suspected heroin residue on it inside the car, the report said.

Smith was given Narcan because he was lethargic. He was later taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but he left before getting treatment, the report said.

Smith is charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police also cited him for driving under the influence, driving under suspension and failing to maintain an assured cleared distance, the report said.