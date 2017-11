YOUNGSTOWN — A 66-year-old Arch Street woman was treated by police after reports said a man forced his way inside her East Side home about 5 a.m. Monday, knocked her to the ground and took her television.

The woman told police she heard glass breaking and a man coming through her window. She screamed for him to get out, but he slapped her in the face, knocking her to the ground, took the TV and ran away.