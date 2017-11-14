CBS show '48 Hours' will focus on Hoerig murder case in Trumbull County

WARREN — Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and others were interviewed Monday in the Trumbull County Courthouse for a segment on the CBS program “48 Hours” regarding the Claudia Hoerig murder case. No air date has been finalized.

Watkins told an audience last month the effort to bring Hoerig back to the county to stand trial in the 2007 killing her husband is “close” to success.

County authorities accused Hoerig, 53, with killing Maj. Karl Hoerig, but she fled back to her native Brazil shortly afterward and has been the subject of extradition proceedings.

Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled in March with a 4-1 vote to extradite her to the United States, but it’s still up to the executive branch of Brazil’s government to send her back, Watkins has said.