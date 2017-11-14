Boardman police arrest suspect in business break-in

BOARDMAN — Township police said they caught a man they suspect broke into a U.S. Route 224 business early this morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to an alarm at a Verizon store about 1:45 a.m. Officers reported seeing a “suspicious male” standing near the back of the store with a backpack and bicycle. The male ran away from them, and at one point during the chase came around a corner, stuck his arm out and knocked an officer to the ground, according to the report.

Police caught the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old from Youngstown. Police reported finding two cellphones, headphones and an iPhone charger in his possession him. Police said one of the phones was stolen from the Verizon store, which the suspect admitted, according to the report.

Police arrested Jermaine Neely on charges of breaking and entering, obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the report.