JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman man named Ohio Young Dem of the Year


Published: Tue, November 14, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Christopher Anderson of Boardman, Mahoning County Democratic Party’s executive director for political affairs, won the state’s Young Democrat of the Year Award.

“It was an almost surreal feeling to get an award like that,” Anderson, 29, said. “I was honored to receive an award of that importance and to bring it to the Mahoning Valley.”

The Ohio Democratic Party selected Anderson for the honor, named for former Gov. John Gilligan, for the Boardman man’s “exemplary leadership” and “outstanding service on behalf of Democrats in Ohio.”

David Betras, the county Democratic Party chairman, said Anderson is “knowledgeable about politics well beyond his chronological years. He knows how to create a message, how to influence voters and how to target voters. He was my right arm this last election.”

Read more about him in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes