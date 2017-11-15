Boardman man named Ohio Young Dem of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN

Christopher Anderson of Boardman, Mahoning County Democratic Party’s executive director for political affairs, won the state’s Young Democrat of the Year Award.

“It was an almost surreal feeling to get an award like that,” Anderson, 29, said. “I was honored to receive an award of that importance and to bring it to the Mahoning Valley.”

The Ohio Democratic Party selected Anderson for the honor, named for former Gov. John Gilligan, for the Boardman man’s “exemplary leadership” and “outstanding service on behalf of Democrats in Ohio.”

David Betras, the county Democratic Party chairman, said Anderson is “knowledgeable about politics well beyond his chronological years. He knows how to create a message, how to influence voters and how to target voters. He was my right arm this last election.”

