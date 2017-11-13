JOBS
YSU assistant basketball coach suspended for four games


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 4:47 p.m.

Youngstown State assistant mens basketball coach Paul Molinari is suspended for four games because of NCAA violations, the school's athletic department confirmed.

Team spokesman Jamie Hall did not specify what Molinari did, but said it was a Level III violation and that it was self-reported and the suspension is self-imposed.

The NCAA defines Level III violations as "violations that are isolated or limited in nature; provide no more than a minimal recruiting, competitive or other advantage; and do not include more than a minimal impermissible benefit."

Molinari is in his first season with the Penguins along with head coach Jerrod Calhoun. He was previously an assistant at Fairmont State under Calhoun and has held similar roles at Winthrop, Cleveland State, Wichita State and UNLV.

