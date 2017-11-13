Youngstown prosecutors sends gun charges pending against two men to feds

YOUNGSTOWN — City prosecutors said they have referred the cases of two men arraigned today in municipal court on gun charges to federal authorities.

Vernon Johnson, 23, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is having his case referred because he has multiple convictions that prohibit him from owning a gun and he was caught Saturday on Potomac Avenue with a 9mm handgun that a 30-round magazine. City Prosecutor Dana Lantz said the clip is considered unlawful ordnance under federal law.

He is in the Mahoning County jail on a $30,000 bond after his arraignment on charges of possession of drugs, obstructing official business and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Devon Talley, 24, of Falls Avenue, is having his case forwarded because he also has several conviction that bar him from owning a firearm and he was caught with a gun and bulletproof vest Friday at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station on West Federal Street.

Lantz said Talley is also wanted on a warrant for a chase police said he led them on Oct. 30 in a stolen car which he crashed. Police found a gun in that car also, Lantz said.

Talley’s bond is set at $150,000 for the arrest Friday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs and for the chase.