JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police arrest suspect in South Side bar shooting


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 10:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said the suspect in a shooting early Saturday morning at a South Side bar was arrested a couple of hours later as he was being treated for a gunshot wound at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Terrance McKinney, 33, of North Bon Air Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Police said officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the Southern Tavern where they found a man who had two gunshot wounds. Reports said officers watched security video and saw McKinney holding a gun outside the bar talking to a man inside then McKinney started shooting.

Reports said the victim pulled his gun and began shooting back and McKinney ran away. Police found .45-caliber and 9mm casings outside the bar, reports said.

Reports said officers found a vehicle at McKinney's home that was damaged by gunfire and had blood on the front seat.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes