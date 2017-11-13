Youngstown police arrest suspect in South Side bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said the suspect in a shooting early Saturday morning at a South Side bar was arrested a couple of hours later as he was being treated for a gunshot wound at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Terrance McKinney, 33, of North Bon Air Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Police said officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the Southern Tavern where they found a man who had two gunshot wounds. Reports said officers watched security video and saw McKinney holding a gun outside the bar talking to a man inside then McKinney started shooting.

Reports said the victim pulled his gun and began shooting back and McKinney ran away. Police found .45-caliber and 9mm casings outside the bar, reports said.

Reports said officers found a vehicle at McKinney's home that was damaged by gunfire and had blood on the front seat.