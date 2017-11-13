Youngstown cops ID woman charged with stabbing on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have identified the woman charged with stabbing a man on Willis Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Saturday as Jasmine Harrison, 26, of South Maryland Avenue.

Harrison faces a charge of felonious assault and is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Reports said the man told police Harrison stabbed him in the neck and hands while he was watching football.

Police have not said what the motive for the attack was.