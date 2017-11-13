Warren police investigating beating, robbery of man

WARREN — A man and woman, both about age 50 sleeping at the man's house on Maxwell Avenue Northwest were awoken at 4 a.m. Friday by two males wearing masks holding flashlights and guns who had broken into the house and demanded money.

The burglars ordered the couple to their knees and then to lay on their stomachs. The male victim refused to get on his stomach, and one of the suspects kicked him in the face, causing an injury below his lip, police said.

The suspects then ordered the man to open his safe, getting $1,500 in cash, plus jewelry. They also took the keys to the victim's black 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT with a carbon stripe down the middle outlined in red pinstripes.

The male victim suffered an apparent minor injury, police said.