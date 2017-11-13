Warren police find shell casings not far from high school

WARREN — Police found 24 shell casings of three different kinds at the intersection of Edgewood Street and Laird Avenue Northeast not far from Warren G. Harding High School that had been fired at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

A police report says the home of a man, 19, who lives in the 1200 block of Elm Road Northeast was hit with the gunfire, some of which might have come from a rifle. The victim was not injured, and officers found no one else at the scene who had been injured, a police report says.

A person living in another house in the 1200 block of Elm Road reported that a bullet struck the window on the second floor of his house at the same time as the gunfire at Edgewood Street/Laird Avenue and Elm Road.

The bullet struck the wall inside a bedroom near a bed, police said. Police recovered a bullet in the bedroom wall.

The resident said no one was home at the time, "or someone could have been hit by the projectile," the police report said.

Meanwhile at 2:19 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue Northeast, a man his wife reported hearing a loud bang. Police found evidence that birdshot was fired at their house from a 20-guage shotgun. No one was injured.