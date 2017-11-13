JOBS
Video recovered, 10 more charged in Penn State frat death


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 2:35 p.m.

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

Investigators are filing new charges after recovering deleted security camera footage taken in a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered fatal injuries.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced Monday that the new evidence enabled police to determine that 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza was given at least 18 drinks over less than 90 minutes.

Piazza, an engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, was found to have suffered a fractured skull, shattered spleen and other injuries.

Miller says the new footage is the basis for charges against 10 additional defendants, as well as seven who’d been charged previously.

Miller is also accusing a fraternity member of deleting the video as police were seeking the footage in February.

