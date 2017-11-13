Two arrested in theft of cash box from West Side church

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two suspects in the theft of a cash box Sunday from a West Side Church were also arrested on drug charges.

Reports said officers were called about 11:25 a.m. to St. Christine's Church on South Schenley Avenue, where witnesses told police a woman went to mass, left before communion, then grabbed a cash box from a church raffle that was by the door. The woman told workers "I'm sorry I have to do this," grabbed the box, and got inside a Volvo covered with bumper stickers that drove away.

A short time later, officer Seann Carfolo spotted the car at Scheetz and South Schenley avenues and pulled it over. Reports said he told the passenger, Heather Bara, 30 and driver, Johanan Pandone, 33, they were suspects in the theft. Bara confessed, reports said. She also dropped a bag of heroin on the ground, reports said.

They were both taken into custody and at the jail, police found a torn open bag of heroin in the cruiser where Pandone was sitting, reports said.

Both are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.