State medical board to consider disciplinary action against Dr. Yurich of Poland

COLUMBUS — The State Medical Board of Ohio will review the license of Dr. Joseph Yurich, a Poland doctor convicted of vehicular homicide earlier this year for his role in a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash in 2015 that left one man injured and another man dead.

The board notified Dr. Yurich it intends to determine whether to take disciplinary action, which could include revocation or suspension of his license and a fine of up to $20,000.

Dr. Yurich has 30 days to request a hearing before the board.

In July, Judge John M. Durkin sentenced Dr. Yurich to 10 days in jail after ruling that his negligence led to the death of Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron.

Dr. Yurich struck a fishing boat with Cuppett and a friend on board and left the scene of the accident.

Judge Durkin’s sentence included 90 days house arrest and 200 hours of community service, which included providing medical services to those in need, along with five years’ probation.

Dr. Yurich also settled a civil suit with Cuppett’s family. A civil suit filed by Bruce Lindamood, who was on the boat with Cuppett and sustained injuries in the crash, remains open.