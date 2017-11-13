Parole denied for men convicted of 1979 murder

COLUMBUS — Two men convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1979 have again been denied parole.

Charles Teague and David Jacobs, both 56, received life sentences for the June 2, 1979, death of Elaine Poullas.

Both men were convicted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and rape. Teague also was convicted of assault.

They were 17 at the time of the murder and tried as adults.

The parole board heard their cases on Oct. 24 and have continued the matter until September 2022.

Both men have previously been denied parole.