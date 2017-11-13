Ohio inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio will provide a wedge-shaped pillow to help a condemned inmate breathe as he's being executed this week, among other accommodations the state is considering.

Death row prisoner Alva Campbell, who has said he is too ill for lethal injection, became mildly agitated when officials tried lowering him to a normal execution position, according to a medical review by a physician contractor for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Dr. James McWeeney noted there were no objective findings such as increased pulse rate or breathing to corroborate Campbell's anxiety. Nevertheless, he recommended allowing Campbell to lie "in a semi-recumbent position" during the execution.

The same exam failed to find veins suitable for inserting an IV on either of Campbell's arms.

Campbell, 69, has severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder as the result of a decades-long two-pack-a-day smoking habit, the doctor said.

The prisoner's attorneys say he uses a walker, relies on a colostomy bag, requires four breathing treatments a day and may have lung cancer. They have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Wednesday's execution, because of his poor health, a motion opposed by the state.

The attorneys have warned Campbell's death could become a "spectacle" if guards are unable to find suitable veins in the sick inmate's arms.