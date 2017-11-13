Murder suspect accepts plea bargain, gets nine years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in a 2016 murder on the East Side who declined a plea bargain last week in his aggravated-murder case accepted one today as his trial was set to begin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Akeem Brown, 27, of Shady Run Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification before Judge Maureen Sweeney and was immediately sentenced to nine years in prison.

The sentence was agreed on by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Brown was accused of the July 15, 2016, shooting death of Anthony Bianco, 51, of Masury. Bianco was found in a burning car at Seifert and Knapp avenues.

Police said Brown killed Bianco over a debt.

Brown also entered guilty pleas in two unrelated cases and received sentences of five and a half years, all to run concurrent to the sentence in the manslaughter case.

In the latter case, Brown turned down a plea offer for the same charge he pleaded guilty to today.

