JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Murder suspect accepts plea bargain, gets nine years in prison


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 10:49 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in a 2016 murder on the East Side who declined a plea bargain last week in his aggravated-murder case accepted one today as his trial was set to begin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Akeem Brown, 27, of Shady Run Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification before Judge Maureen Sweeney and was immediately sentenced to nine years in prison.

The sentence was agreed on by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Brown was accused of the July 15, 2016, shooting death of Anthony Bianco, 51, of Masury. Bianco was found in a burning car at Seifert and Knapp avenues.

Police said Brown killed Bianco over a debt.

Brown also entered guilty pleas in two unrelated cases and received sentences of five and a half years, all to run concurrent to the sentence in the manslaughter case.

In the latter case, Brown turned down a plea offer for the same charge he pleaded guilty to today.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes