Men in Warren charged after shooting each other

WARREN

Jautice T. McDonald, 21, of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast and Tyrin L. Blackwell, 23, of First Street Southwest are each charged with felonious assault and misdemeanor discharging firearms after police say they shot each other in the leg at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on Hazelwood Street Southeast at Clarence Avenue.

A not guilty plea was entered for McDonald Monday in Warren Municipal Court. No arraignment was scheduled yet for Blackwell.

Police said they were called to the Hazelwood and Clarance area for shots fired, but no victims were there.

They later found both men at St. Joseph Warren Hospital — Blackwell with a gunshot wound to the knee and McDonald with two gunshot wounds to his lower legs.

Blackwell said his wounds came from a fight with Blackwell, but he didn’t want to pursue charges. McDonald said an unknown person shot him.