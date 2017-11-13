Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

General Electric sank 2.6 percent in early trading Monday after issuing a weak forecast for next year and cutting its dividend in half.

Advanced Micro Devices and Adobe each lost about 1 percent.

Toymaker Mattel soared 19 percent following a report that Hasbro made an offer to buy the company.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,575.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,355. The Nasdaq composite index slipped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,724.

