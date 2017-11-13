Man free on bond arrested with gun

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man free on bond on a felony drug charge who was once charged with a shooting at a funeral was arrested over the weekend with a semiautomatic handgun that had a 30-round magazine.

Vernon Johnson Jr., 23, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons and drug charges and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 4:25 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Potomac Avenue, where a woman there told them Johnson had pulled a gun on her and threatened her. Officers spotted Johnson on the street but he ran from police through several yards before he was caught behind a nearby home after he stopped running because he appeared to be tired.

Reports said police found two pills on Johnson and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine and a laser sight.

Johnson is expected to plead guilty Nov. 21 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for charges stemming from a foot chase in June where he swallowed seven Xanax, reports said. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after shots were fired March 31, 2016, at a Brownlee Woods church during a funeral service for a murder victim but that charge was later dismissed, according to court records. No explanation was given.