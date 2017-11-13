JOBS
Man arrested with gun at WRTA station


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 11:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Falls Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a weapons charge after reports said he was arrested Friday morning with a gun and bulletproof vest at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station on West Federal Street.

Reports said a city police officer working security at the station recognized Devon Talley, 24, and knew Taylor had a warrant and approached him.

Reports said Talley was wearing a bulletproof vest and told police he had a gun underneath the vest. Police fouond a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol, reports said.

Talley was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a warrant.

