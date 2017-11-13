Mahoning County budget hearings underway, requests total $67M

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County departments have requested about $67 million in revenue from the general and justice funds for 2018, which represents a slight increase over 2017 numbers.

The county began budget hearings for 2018 today, and officials said they will prepare for the loss of revenue from the Medicaid Managed Care Organization tax which brings $4.5 million into the county annually.

“2018 is going to be a planning year ... to see what we do going forward,” said Audrey Tillis, executive director for the county commissioners.

The commissioners met with officials from the Probate Court today, and have meetings with other departments scheduled later this week.