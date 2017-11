Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANGELO, MIKE 11/04/1946 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Seatbelt - Operator

BERENICS, GARY 01/20/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

HOWARD, WILLIAM A 09/11/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Breaking and Entering

PAGE, SEAN PATRICK 06/29/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Prior Conviction w/i 20 years

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BUCY, STEVEN B 01/31/1950 09/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CARBONE, MICHAEL 12/10/1971 11/10/2017 TIME SERVED

DURRETT, STEVEN 09/14/1970 11/01/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MORRIS, EDWARD MAURICE JR 03/02/1997 10/03/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PUMPHREY, DANIEL EUGENE 12/28/1977 11/10/2017 TIME SERVED

SINGER, VALENTINO A 10/23/1985 10/26/2017 RELEASED

WRIGHT, KASEY LYNN 06/19/1992 11/06/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY