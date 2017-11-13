JOBS
Israeli senior lecturer gives presentation Tuesday at YSU's Kilcawley Center


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 2:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Rivka Neriya-Ben Shahar, a senior lecturer at Sapir Academic College in Sderot, Israel, gives a presentation at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Jones Room of Kilcawley Center on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Neriya-Ben Shahar, who teaches courses in research methods, communication, religion and gender, has presented her research at more than 40 academic conferences and seminars in the United States and Israel and has published 16 papers dealing with various perspectives on gender, religion, and media.

The lecture, “Old Order Amish and Jewish Ultra-Orthodox Women’s Responses to the Internet,” is free. Neriya-Ben Shahar is conducting a comparative ethnography of Old Order Amish and Hasidic Jewish communities with a focus on women’s experiences.

