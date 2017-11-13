‘Dirty Dancing’ coming to Packard

WARREN — The touring production of the hit musical “Dirty Dancing” will come to W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, on Jan. 30 for an 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $59, $69 and $85 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Packard box office.

Adapted from the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze, “Dirty Dancing” features the hit songs “Hungry Eyes” and “[I’ve Had] The Time of My Life.”