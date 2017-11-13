Cleveland-area man gets long prison term for rape of Trumbull County girl

WARREN — Craig S. Gillette, 29, of the Cleveland area, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison today after his conviction at trial on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor last month in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Gillette was convicted of having sex twice with a 12-year-old girl in late 2012 and engaging in sexual conduct with the girl three times when she was 13.

The trial was in the courtroom of Judge Peter Kontos.

Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutor, said Gillette previously had been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and also was convicted four times of violating sex-offender requirements imposed because of his earlier sex offense.

All the earlier offenses occurred in Cuyahoga, Summit and Portage counties, Barber said.