Austintown police investigating child's suspected overdose

AUSTINTOWN — A 2-year-old boy was taken into police custody Friday after the child was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Police responded to a call that a child was possibly having an accidental overdose at St. Elizabeth Hospital's emergency room in the township.

The child's parents told police that the boy might have had a Suboxone tablet in his mouth prior to being hospitalized, the report said. Police said the boy was the boy was moving in and out of consciousness.

Doctors told police the child vomited what appeared to be cigarette butts, and police issued a custody order, the report said. Doctors administered two doses of Naloxone to the child, and told police that the dosage was more than what would be needed if the child only licked a Suboxone tablet, the report said.

The child was transported by ambulance to Akron Children's Hospital.

The child's blood and urine samples were sent for lab testing, the report said.