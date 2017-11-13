JOBS
Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping


Published: Mon, November 13, 2017 @ 11:04 a.m.

HOUSTON (AP) — Another woman has stepped forward to claim former President George H.W. Bush inappropriately touched her.

Roslyn Corrigan tells Time that she posed for a photo with Bush in 2003 at a gathering of CIA officers north of Houston. She was 16 at the time and attended the event with her mother and father, who was an intelligence analyst.

Corrigan says as the photo was being taken, Bush dropped his hand to her buttocks and squeezed.

Time spoke with seven people who said they had been told by Corrigan about the encounter in the years afterward.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, says Bush has apologized “to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

Corrigan is at least the fifth women to claim Bush groped them.

