YSU falls to Kent State in Calhoun's debut

Jerrod Calhoun's debut as Youngstown State's men's basketball game did not go as planned.

The Penguins fell 111-78 on Saturday night at the Rhodes Arena at the University of Akron.

The Penguins will play Franciscan on Tuesday in their home opener at Beeghly Center.

FIRST HALF

Kent State made a 7-0 run to close out the first half with 46-41 lead against Youngstown State in head coach Jerrod Calhoun's debut as the team's head coach

Cam Morse leads the Penguins with 11 points. Braun Hartfield and Francisco Santiago each have six points. Jaylin Walker leads Kent State with 14 points.

YSU handed out 18 fouls and the Penguins' bigs find themselves in foul trouble. Starting forwards Devin Haygood and Tyree Robinson have three and two fouls respectively. Their backups, Noe Anabir (two fouls) and Michael Akuchie (three fouls) are in the same boat.