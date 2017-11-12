JOBS
UPDATE: Kizer returns, but Browns still blow it, losing to Detroit 38-24


Published: Sun, November 12, 2017 @ 4:25 p.m.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer returned to the field late in the fourth quarter against the Detroit. He tried -- but failed -- to rally his team from a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

The Browns ended up losing 38-24 for their ninth consecutive loss this season. The team remains winless. Detroit improved to 5-4 on the season.

Kizer left the game with a rib injury after taking a hit from Quandre Diggs. After being evaluated in the locker room and watching Cody Kessler take some snaps, Kizer went back into the game with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter.

